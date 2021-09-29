Medical Coding Market 2021: Discovers the Opportunities, Trends, Risk, Simulation, Management To 2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "PET Bottle Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that the global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2011-2018. PET bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate and represent the most common type of plastic bottles. They are an ideal solution for packaging processed food products and are extensively used across various industries due to their strength, light weight, non-reactivity and shatterproof nature. In addition to this, PET bottles are cheaper when compared to other packaging solutions like aluminum cans and glass bottles. Moreover, these bottles are environment-friendly as they can be recycled repeatedly which further reduces their manufacturing costs. Owing to these factors, PET bottles are increasingly being used for packing a wide range of products such as water, carbonated beverages, juices, cooking oils, shampoos and mouthwashes.

