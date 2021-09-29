CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Community Minded Women Produce Locally Inspired TV Show

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re invited to follow along as two community minded women and one local artist go on a walking tour in search of one-of-a-kind places and great local food too. Executive Producer Laura Thorne and Creative Director Aldea Gerard are the two women behind “Off The Wall And Up Close” and they’re getting ready to celebrate the completion of their pilot filmed in Syracuse. The show takes place in the area with Laura and Aldea taking viewers on a day trip adventure exploring fun ways to get out and enjoy the Syracuse community.

