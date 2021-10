The House of Representatives voted to lift the debt limit on Wednesday evening, but the bill faces long odds in the Senate.The House vote comes just days after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that not only would have suspended the debt limit but would have also continued funding the government after 30 September. Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed optimism after the vote. “We are very, very proud of our members for doing that,” Ms Pelosi told a gaggle of reporters Wednesday evening, chiding them for asking about other subjects such as infrastructure. “This was a great victory and you’re ignoring it.”On Tuesday,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO