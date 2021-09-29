R. Edward Cowan
Edward Cowan, age 74 of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Tabitha at Williamsburg-Seagren House in Lincoln. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Misty of Lincoln; granddaughters Ella and Erica Cowan; sisters and brothers-in-law Lorene and Larry Strahm of Sabetha, KS, Kay and Mike Durham of Shawnee, KS; brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Janet Cowan of Springfield, OR; other relatives and friends.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
