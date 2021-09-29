Bulldogs Extra Podcast: College GameDay host Rece Davis talks Bulldogs, behind the scenes of the show

The host of ESPN's College GameDay joins to dish about this week's big matchup in Athens between Arkansas and UGA. We talk about the game, go behind the scenes of the show, discuss the college football playoffs and he tells us what former Bulldog David Pollack is like on the set of the popular pregame show. All that, plus a little talk about last week's blowout at Vandy, and our weekly picks, including if UGA can cover the spread.