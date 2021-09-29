Little Shop’s horticultural nightmare ‘a little messed up,’ but also a lot of fun
Producer Rhiannon Guevin introduces visiting performers Phaedra Tillery-Boughton (Oakland, CA) and Jessica Coker (San Francisco, CA), as well as local artist Andrew Hames, who are some of the cast members of this weekend’s Little Shop of Horrors (7 p.m. Oct 1 & 2, matinee 2 p.m. Oct 3, Sitka Performing Arts Center). The dark comedy features music that runs the gamut, from doo-wop and Motown, to Disney-esque. Purchase tickets online at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp.www.kcaw.org
