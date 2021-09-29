Anonymous Donor Pays For Funeral Of Siblings Killed In Union Co. Car Crash

Photo: Getty Images

Days after a tragic wreck that claimed the lives of two North Carolina siblings, an anonymous donor has offered to pay for the funeral expenses.

Siblings Alex and Luis Diaz , ages 17 and 11, respectively, were killed in a wreck Saturday night (September 25) at the intersection of Austin Road and West Sandy Ridge Road in Union County, according to WBTV . The Union County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m., but didn't release many details. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which confirmed that at least two cars were involved in the collision, is investigating the wreck.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses, but as of Wednesday (September 29), an anonymous donor has stepped in to cover the total costs of funeral services for both children. Holland Funeral Services & Crematory confirmed that the person is paying for everything, the news outlet reports .

The family is "very grateful" for the generosity and kindness of the unnamed donor , according to Alex and Luis' cousin Moriah Cook . Cook is still in shock at the sudden loss of her cousins, whom she said were full of life.

"Alex loved decorating her room," she said. "She loved every dog. She loved her puppy. Luis loved gaming and they were both just full of life, just beautiful children."

The fundraiser is still active but now all donations will go toward the family as they take time away from work to grieve.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated [to the fundraiser]," the page reads. "It has been such a blessing to this family."

A funeral for Alex and Luis is expected to be held in the near future.