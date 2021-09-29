CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets S Marcus Maye out 3-4 weeks

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The injury bug has dealt the Jets another blow.

S Marcus Maye will miss 3-4 weeks after suffering an ankle injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Maye, who is playing on a one-year franchise tag, popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a “DNP” designation.

Maye owns 23 tackles, one sack and one pass defended in three starts this season. He is the only Jets defender who has played every snap in 2021.

Maye’s injury comes hours after fellow safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman returned to practice following injured reserve stints. Robert Saleh said there is a chance they could be activated this weekend, but the Jets have 21 days before they must add them to the active roster.

Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson are the only healthy active safeties, though Sheldrick Redwine is on the practice squad.

