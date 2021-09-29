CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Girl From the North Country’ announces complete cast for Broadway return

By Broadway News
broadwaynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe producers of “Girl From the North Country” have announced the full cast for its return to Broadway. Returning to the cast are Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams and Mare Winningham. As previously announced, Colin Bates will join the cast as Gene Laine, the role previously played by Colton Ryan.

broadwaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broadway.com

Jagged Little Pill Announces Cast for Broadway Return; Heidi Blickenstaff & Morgan Dudley Join Company

(Photos: c/o Vivacity Media Group) Broadway favorite Heidi Blickenstaff will star as Mary Jane Healy when the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill returns to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on October 21. New mom Elizabeth Stanley, who is nominated for a Tony for her leading performance, is set to return from maternity leave in November on a limited schedule, sharing the role with Blickenstaff. In addition, newcomer Morgan Dudley will replace Star Trek-bound Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding in the role of daughter Frankie Healy.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Jennifer Nettles to return to Broadway in 'Waitress'

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Nettles will make her return to Broadway in the musical Waitress. Producers announced Thursday that Nettles, 47, will take over the lead role of Jenna from Sara Bareilles, who created the musical, in October. Nettles will begin her limited run in the musical Oct. 19...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Nordstrom Celebrates Broadway’s Return with “Jagged Little Pill” Cast Ahead of 2021 Tony Awards

Ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Tony Awards, Nordstrom brought Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” cast together on its’ women’s shoe floor for a panel with Town & Country’s Adam Rathe. Attendees sipped cocktails while listening to Tony-nominated actors Kathryn Gallagher, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley discuss their return to the stage. Broadway’s reopening will bring “Jagged Little Pill” back to the Broadhurt Theatre on October 21, marking the play’s first show since March 2020. Naturally, the cast is thrilled to be back. “It’s something that I find so special about theater in general, is that it is all of these people,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Walton
Person
Marc Kudisch
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Conor Mcpherson
Person
Matt Mcgrath
Person
Jay O. Sanders
Person
Robert Joy
Person
Mare Winningham
cititour.com

Big News From Broadway

The doors of the Great White Way are not just open, but they are revolving, with new productions (and new casting) being announced. Jeremy O. Harris’ groundbreaking work “Slave Play,” which received 12 Tony Award nominations, will return to Broadway, this time at the August Wilson Theater. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 23 for a strictly limited eight-week engagement through Sunday, January 23, 2022. The production will once again be directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara, and feature a mix of original cast members (including Paul Alexander Nolan and Ato Blankson-Wood) alongside Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who will play the leading role of Kaneisha,
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Aaron De Jesus & More Announced for Off-Broadway Return of Jersey Boys

Aaron De Jesus in "Jersey Boys" Oh, what a night November 15 will be for this cast! As previously announced, the Tony-winning hit Jersey Boys is set to return to off-Broadway's New World Stages next month, and principal casting has been announced. Returning to Jersey Boys will be Aaron De...
ENTERTAINMENT
broadwaynews.com

‘Skeleton Crew’ announces additional casting for Broadway run

Manhattan Theatre Club announced additional cast members joining Phylicia Rashad in “Skeleton Crew” on Broadway. The cast will include Chanté Adams, who will make her Broadway debut with this production after starring in the film “A Journal for Jordan,” Brandon J. Dirden, who most recently appeared on Broadway in MTC’s 2017 production of “Jitney,” and Adesola Osakalumi, who appeared in both Broadway productions of “Fela!” Osakalumi will also choreograph the production.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theaters#Runaway Entertainment
broadwaynews.com

‘Pal Joey’ revival announced for 2022-2023 Broadway run

A newly revised iteration of “Pal Joey” will have a Broadway run during the 2022-2023 season, producer Jeffrey Richards announced Monday. Tony Goldwyn, who most recently appeared on Broadway in “The Inheritance,” and Savion Glover, choreographer of “Shuffle Along,” will co-direct the production. Glover will also serve as choreographer. The creative team, which includes writer Richard LaGravenese, will revise the book to the 1940 musical by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and add in more songs from their catalogue.
ENTERTAINMENT
gvsu.edu

Grand Valley Opera Theatre returns to the stage with musical revue from iconic Broadway composer

Grand Valley Opera Theatre's return to live performances will feature the music of the legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. The musical revue "Side by Side by Sondheim" is scheduled for a run that begins with a 7:30 p.m. performance on October 8. Additional evening performances will be held on October 9, 15 and 16. There are also 2 p.m. performances on October 10 and 17.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Six’ Opening Is Joyous as Broadway Welcomes Its First New Musical Since Shutdown

On Sunday in New York City, “Six,” the pop-musical phenomenon about the not-so merry wives of Henry VIII, became the first new musical to open on Broadway, 17 months after the show’s original opening night was cancelled the same day Broadway shut down. “I’m getting rowdy. I’m getting loud. I’m going to scream and yell and clap and be the loudest person in there,” Jimmy Fallon gushed to Variety on Oct. 3 outside the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, joined by guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana DeBose and Peppermint. “These talented people have been out of work for...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Tony Winner LaChanze on Building a More Inclusive Broadway and Her ‘Hamilton’ Ambitions

It’s been nearly two years since the lights went out on Broadway, and now that musicals and plays have begun to reopen, actor LaChanze is itching to return to the thing she loves the most. “I’ve been dying to get back onstage,” she says. “I’m looking forward to having that organic exchange with the audience again.” She won’t have to wait much longer. The 59-year-old, recognizable from her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” and standout performances in “Once on This Island” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” is returning to the Great White Way to star in “Trouble in Mind.” Roundabout...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cbslocal.com

New Musical 'Six' Returns To Broadway

The day the pandemic shut down Broadway was supposed to be opening night for the new musical "Six." A year and a half year, the actress playing the six wives of Henry VIII finally got back on stage; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Lynch Joins Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’

Jane Lynch is joining Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 Barbara Streisand-led musical Funny Girl. The five-time Emmy winner will star as Mrs. Rosie Brice — the adept, supportive and perceptive mother to Feldstein’s Fanny, who single-handedly supports rising star Fanny and her siblings through a real estate business after separating from her alcoholic husband. “The first music I ever learned in my life was from Funny Girl. My mother was a huge fan of musicals and especially this one — we bonded on this musical,” Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter. “I knew every breath of the Broadway...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Lynch To Join Beanie Feldstein In Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Revival; Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes Also Cast

Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes will join the previously announced Beanie Feldstein  in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, the Michael Mayer-directed production set to begin previews at the August Wilson Theatre this spring. “I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl,” said the five-time Emmy-winning Lynch, who will play the role of Mrs. Rosie Brice, mother to Feldstein’s Fannie Brice. “My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny’s mother on Broadway. And...
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Complete Cast Announced for the National Tour of Hairspray, Starring Nina West

Complete casting has been announced for the national tour of Hairspray. As previously reported, Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. drag queen Nina West, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race), is leading the cast as Edna Turnblad. Niki Metcalf wil star as as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris will play Motormouth Maybelle. The production is helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy