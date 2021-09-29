‘Girl From the North Country’ announces complete cast for Broadway return
The producers of “Girl From the North Country” have announced the full cast for its return to Broadway. Returning to the cast are Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams and Mare Winningham. As previously announced, Colin Bates will join the cast as Gene Laine, the role previously played by Colton Ryan.broadwaynews.com
