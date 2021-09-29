‘Girl From the North Country’ announces complete cast for Broadway return

It’s been nearly two years since the lights went out on Broadway, and now that musicals and plays have begun to reopen, actor LaChanze is itching to return to the thing she loves the most. “I’ve been dying to get back onstage,” she says. “I’m looking forward to having that organic exchange with the audience again.” She won’t have to wait much longer. The 59-year-old, recognizable from her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” and standout performances in “Once on This Island” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” is returning to the Great White Way to star in “Trouble in Mind.” Roundabout...

