YouTube Is Banning All Content That Spreads Vaccine Misinformation

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
WFAE
WFAE
 7 days ago
YouTube is cracking down on the spread of misinformation by banning misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines. The platform announced the change in a blog post Wednesday, explaining that its current community guidelines, which already prohibit the sharing of medical misinformation, have been extended to cover "currently administered" vaccines that have been proven safe by the World Health Organization and other health officials.

