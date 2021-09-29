CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 4 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is a must-start for every fantasy football manager, and that’s no different for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is among the must-sit players in this week’s Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece on the quarterbacks by SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

“Roethlisberger looked washed last week, averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt and failing to find success downfield,” Fabiano wrote. “He was without Diontae Johnson and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, which didn't help his case. Regardless, the former fantasy star is too tough to trust outside of multi-quarterback leagues in a difficult road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.”

Similarly, this wouldn’t be the best week to play Pittsburgh’s defense, with Green Bay scoring 30-plus points the last two games.

“The Steelers defense was supposed to be one of the top units in fantasy football this season,” Fabiano wrote. “Instead, it’s averaged just six fantasy points per game while dealing with some big injuries. I’d fade the former Steel Curtain this week, as it heads to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.”

Packers, Steelers Among Most Disciplined Teams

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers rank highly in The 33rd Team’s Discipline Index.

Sep 30, 2021

Packers Remain Near Bottom of Aikman Efficiency Rankings

Due in large part to the Week 1 debacle against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers are 29th in the Hall of Famer's stats-based rankings.

Sep 30, 2021

Packers’ New Left Side Was All Right vs. 49ers

For the second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers figure to go with the unexpected tandem of Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard.

Sep 29, 2021

One of Roethlisberger’s favorite targets, Chase Claypool, is mentioned as a must-start player in Fabiano’s Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece on the receivers.

For Green Bay, Robert Tonyan is among the starters mentioned by Fabiano in his Start 'Em, Sit 'Em breakdown of the tight ends. After scoring 11 touchdowns last season, tied for No. 1 among tight ends, he’s caught six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown to start this season.

Based on SI.com’s Week 4 projections, Rodgers is the No. 10 quarterback and Roethlisberger is No. 30. After a bad season debut against New Orleans, Rodgers has a 102.9 passer rating and six touchdowns. Roethlisberger has three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 79.0 rating, though he’ll face a defense that has allowed a league-worst nine touchdowns.

Based on Week 4 projections, Davante Adams is No. 3 among receivers, with a projection for seven receptions, 104 yards and 1.2 touchdowns. Aaron Jones is No. 11 among running backs with 101 total yards and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers#Team#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

A Steelers pursuit of Aaron Rodgers? That would rival Bucs' Tom Brady gamble

For as long as anyone could remember, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t curving to the trends in the NFL when it came to guaranteed money in contract extensions. Eventually, they recognized that special players require special measures, forking over $80 million in guarantees to T.J. Watt earlier this month. When the...
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
259
Followers
682
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy