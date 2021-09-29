Week 4 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is a must-start for every fantasy football manager, and that’s no different for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is among the must-sit players in this week’s Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece on the quarterbacks by SI.com fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

“Roethlisberger looked washed last week, averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt and failing to find success downfield,” Fabiano wrote. “He was without Diontae Johnson and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster, which didn't help his case. Regardless, the former fantasy star is too tough to trust outside of multi-quarterback leagues in a difficult road game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.”

Similarly, this wouldn’t be the best week to play Pittsburgh’s defense, with Green Bay scoring 30-plus points the last two games.

“The Steelers defense was supposed to be one of the top units in fantasy football this season,” Fabiano wrote. “Instead, it’s averaged just six fantasy points per game while dealing with some big injuries. I’d fade the former Steel Curtain this week, as it heads to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.”

One of Roethlisberger’s favorite targets, Chase Claypool, is mentioned as a must-start player in Fabiano’s Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece on the receivers.

For Green Bay, Robert Tonyan is among the starters mentioned by Fabiano in his Start 'Em, Sit 'Em breakdown of the tight ends. After scoring 11 touchdowns last season, tied for No. 1 among tight ends, he’s caught six passes for 66 yards and one touchdown to start this season.

Based on SI.com’s Week 4 projections, Rodgers is the No. 10 quarterback and Roethlisberger is No. 30. After a bad season debut against New Orleans, Rodgers has a 102.9 passer rating and six touchdowns. Roethlisberger has three touchdowns, three interceptions and a 79.0 rating, though he’ll face a defense that has allowed a league-worst nine touchdowns.

Based on Week 4 projections, Davante Adams is No. 3 among receivers, with a projection for seven receptions, 104 yards and 1.2 touchdowns. Aaron Jones is No. 11 among running backs with 101 total yards and one touchdown.