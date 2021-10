The majority of Batman’s adventures take place in Gotham City, but every once in a while an investigation may take him to some exotic locations across the world. DC’s anthology collection Batman: The World features Batman on several cases in countries ranging from France, Italy, Russia, Japan and more. The unique thing about this anthology, however, is the stories and artwork are done by creators from those countries, giving an authentic feel to the locale. Many of the stories have fun adventures and intriguing mysteries while others delve into Batman’s state of mind and how devoted he is to his mission, making Batman: The World worth a fan’s interest.

