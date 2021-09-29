'Achraf Hakimi has done Jack Grealish f***ing dirty': Rival fans left in hysterics on social media after PSG defender posts image of Man City star FLATTENED by his tackle after Parc des Princes victory
Achraf Hakimi appeared to mock Jack Grealish on social media after PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester City by posting a picture of the England international flattened after the Moroccan's challenge. Hakimi's PSG side ran out comfortable winners against Pep Guardiola's men on Tuesday's Champions League night to claim their first...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0