'Achraf Hakimi has done Jack Grealish f***ing dirty': Rival fans left in hysterics on social media after PSG defender posts image of Man City star FLATTENED by his tackle after Parc des Princes victory

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchraf Hakimi appeared to mock Jack Grealish on social media after PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester City by posting a picture of the England international flattened after the Moroccan's challenge. Hakimi's PSG side ran out comfortable winners against Pep Guardiola's men on Tuesday's Champions League night to claim their first...

