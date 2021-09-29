CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Hamilton Shares His Latest Project "Love Is The New Black"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary R&B star Anthony Hamilton came through this past week with his brand new project, Love Is The New Black. Serving as his eighth studio album, the Charlotte-born singer explores timely topics of the past year, from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the social justice issues that made waves throughout 2020. However, there are still plenty of moments where Hamilton's diving into his emotions with sultry love songs.

dopecausewesaid.com

BarDaStar Shares His Latest Music Video For "Wishing on a Star"

"There's two types of people on this earth. Those who talk about things that happen, those that make things happen. Which one are you?" – that's the opening line to BarDaStar's latest track, "Wishing on a Star," and it's clear that the rap artist is one to walk the walk. From competing in rap battles on the streets of Brooklyn to becoming an up-and-coming performing artist, BarDaStar has dedicated his life and soul to mastering his craft. The heavy bar-spitter shines through his emotionally charged lyricism and powerful rhythms, making each rap he puts out a work of art. BarDaStar sets himself apart by producing music that speaks to themes of unapologetically chasing your dreams and finding yourself amongst the stars.
MUSIC
fox5atlanta.com

Musician Anthony Hamilton on his upcoming 10th album

Anthony Hamilton is getting ready to release his 10th album titled 'Love Is the New Black.' The singer visits Good Day to talk about his inspiration, the album's special guests, being sampled by Drake, and more.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: B. Hamilton Shares New Video For “45 and Straight”

Oakland band B. Hamilton in the 11 years since its inception has grown from a bedroom project for singer/songwriter Ryan Christopher Parks into a full-fledged, rock and roll outfit. Later this fall the band is back with their fourth album, Nothing and Nowhere, their latest collection of driving guitar riffs and character-driven cinematic vignettes. Today they share their latest single, “45 and Straight,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
