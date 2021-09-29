Anthony Hamilton Shares His Latest Project "Love Is The New Black"

"There's two types of people on this earth. Those who talk about things that happen, those that make things happen. Which one are you?" – that's the opening line to BarDaStar's latest track, "Wishing on a Star," and it's clear that the rap artist is one to walk the walk. From competing in rap battles on the streets of Brooklyn to becoming an up-and-coming performing artist, BarDaStar has dedicated his life and soul to mastering his craft. The heavy bar-spitter shines through his emotionally charged lyricism and powerful rhythms, making each rap he puts out a work of art. BarDaStar sets himself apart by producing music that speaks to themes of unapologetically chasing your dreams and finding yourself amongst the stars.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO