Anthony Hamilton Shares His Latest Project "Love Is The New Black"
Legendary R&B star Anthony Hamilton came through this past week with his brand new project, Love Is The New Black. Serving as his eighth studio album, the Charlotte-born singer explores timely topics of the past year, from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the social justice issues that made waves throughout 2020. However, there are still plenty of moments where Hamilton's diving into his emotions with sultry love songs.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0