CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sept. ’21 Cable News Ranker: Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity Are Top 3 for the Month

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the No. 1 cable news show for August 2021, not just in average total audience but also among adults 25-54. Carlson’s 8 p.m. offering hauled in an average of 3.37 million total viewers and 574,000 adults 25-54 per original broadcast. That’s growth from August 2021, when the program averaged 3.30 million total viewers and 551,000 adults 25-54.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

The Chris Cuomo Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign under the cloud of his sexual harassment scandal. But now, his brother Chris Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations, too ... and the situation is worse than originally thought. On September 24, Chris' former boss Shelley Ross, penned an op-ed in The New York Times, calling him out for sexual harassment in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence O'donnell
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Tucker Carlson
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
mediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Is Now Promoting Replacement Theory to Defend Tucker Carlson

A sitting Republican member of Congress is openly touting the idea of “replacement theory.”. Replacement theory is a conspiracy pushed by white nationalists that white people are being “replaced” by migrants brought into the country. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has talked up this idea over the past few months,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson has a bonkers new Covid vaccine conspiracy theory

Incendiary FOX News host Tucker Carlson is now baselessly claiming that the Pentagon's Covid vaccine mandate aims to identify 'sincere Christians,' 'free thinkers,' and 'men with high testosterone levels' in the U.S. armed forces. MSNBC's Brian Williams has details.Sept. 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Cnn#Cable News#Special Report#Fox News
The Guardian

‘Rudy is really hurt’: Giuliani reportedly banned from Fox News

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News. “Rudy is really hurt,” Politico quoted a source “close to Giuliani” saying. According to the website, the prominent Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which, as New York mayor, he became a national figure.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

CNN is awfully quiet about Chris Cuomo

CNN isn’t a quiet place. As American politics and media have gotten louder and louder, so have its hosts and commentators, whether the topic is former president Donald Trump’s threat to the country, the ravages of Fox News or the natural disaster of the week. Yet a hush has settled...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld Have Insult-Riddled Debate Over CNN’s ‘Dumbest’ Anchor: ‘That Guy Is Every Bit As Stupid As He Seems’

Tucker Carlson made a guest appearance on Gutfeld! on Wednesday night to debate the eponymous host on the question of which CNN host is the “dumbest.”. Greg Gutfeld said he thinks Don Lemon qualifies for that ignominious distinction, while Carlson maintained that it’s Chris Cuomo. On his show on Tuesday, Carlson dubbed Cuomo “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.” The Fox News host added, “He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
mediaite.com

The Reported Favorite of MSNBC Execs To Replace Rachel Maddow? A Former Bush Official

Last month, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC reached a $30 million per year agreement to keep the network’s top-rated host through the 2024 election. While The Rachel Maddow Show will continue to air weeknights at 9pm ET for the time being, there is a rumor that it could eventually transition to a weekly format. She has the option of terminating her nightly show beginning in April of 2022, according to reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Continues To Promote White Supremacist 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has once again espoused explicitly white supremacist rhetoric to his millions of viewers, this time to rile up fears about Haitian migrants. 14,000 Haitian refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. have been stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Carlson devoted his Wednesday night show to racist fearmongering about them.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Dunks on ‘Sad Sack’ Tucker Carlson and Fox News For Covid Misinformation: They ‘Don’t Have the Balls to Tell you The Truth’

CNN’s Jim Acosta dropped a series of double entendres to dunk on rival network Fox News and their top-rated host Tucker Carlson for Covid-related misinformation, specifically regarding the bizarro story of the week stemming from Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged inflammatory testicular reaction to a Covid vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CNN, MSNBC see recent ratings lows as Fox News defeats competition for 30th straight week

Fox News Channel's ratings success continued as it beat struggling CNN and MSNBC for the 30th consecutive week in both primetime and total day viewers last week. From September 6-12, Fox News not only bested its direct cable news competition, it beat them combined in both primetime and total day in total viewers and in the coveted 25-54 age demographic. Meanwhile, the latter channels saw a number of recent lows.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy