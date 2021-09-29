CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Community, cars, and charity: Cruzin’ 4 Charity’s 4th annual event

By Mya Acosta
KGET 17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Tony Castiglione, President Cruizin- 4 -Charity, about the foundation’s upcoming 4th annual Bakersfield Cruizin’ Shine event. Castiglione says the foundation was created amongst local car club members who came together to give back to the community. “This year our charities are the Mission at Kern County, ADAKC, M.A.R.E, Wounded Heroes Fund, DBDC & Pyles Boys Camp. Our mission is to guarantee that all the funds stay in our community,” says Castiglione.

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
Kern County, CA
Society
Kern County, CA
Cars
City
Bakersfield, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Cars
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Car Club#Bakersfield Cruizin#Adakc#Heroes Fund#Dbdc Pyles Boys Camp
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy