CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Ricketts extends DHM on hospital capacity

By Matt Olberding
Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

With COVID-19 patients continuing to occupy more than 10% of hospital beds and hospital capacity remaining tight, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended a directed health measure aimed at keeping more beds available. Ricketts announced Wednesday that the DHM restricting some elective surgeries, which was scheduled to expire Thursday, will continue...

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Overwhelming" COVID

As the national count of COVID cases goes down, they aren't going down fast enough—certainly in the states you're about to read about. These are the states where hospitals are COVID-strained, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Read on to see all 5 states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
GILLETTE, WY
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
INFORUM

Sanford moves some patients to overflow as Fargo hospitals near capacity

FARGO — Sanford Health’s three medical campuses remain near capacity as demand for hospital services continues to strain hospitals in the region amid the added pressure from the delta surge. Because of persistent high admissions, Sanford is adding 32 more beds at Sanford Medical Center — but will run out...
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
beckershospitalreview.com

5 strategies for building capacity and resilience in hospitals

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed hospitals to their limits. Here are five strategies to build capacity and resilience in the case of surges, the Harvard Business Review reported Oct. 4. The pandemic overwhelmed hospitals across the country, pushing capacity to the brink. On top of the recent COVID-19 surges, staffing...
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio hospital capacity worsening amid increasing COVID-19 infections

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hospital capacity throughout Ohio continues to shrink and the burden of COVID-19 weighs heavy. Each week, Eye on Ohio: Ohio Center for Journalism updates its ongoing data tally of the state's hospital bed numbers. Individual hospitals report their numbers to the state and the state then sends...
OHIO STATE
WEKU

Chemical Weapons Destruction Put On Hold With Hospitals At Capacity

Chemical weapons destruction at the Madison County Army Depot plant is currently on hold. The pause came earlier this week when officials at both area hospitals reported full capacities. Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant Principal Deputy Karl Slaughenhaupt said there are agreements with two county hospitals to provide emergency care in the event of chemical exposure to workers. That couldn’t be assured when both health care facilities were at capacity.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio hospitals see slim improvement in capacity

COLUMBUS — Ohio's hospital capacity improved slightly this past week with more available medical-surgical beds. Each week, Eye on Ohio: Ohio Center for Journalism updates its ongoing data tally of the state's hospital bed numbers. Individual hospitals report their numbers to the state and the state then sends that information...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhm#Bryan Health#Non Covid
bizjournals

How Novant Health is addressing Covid-related capacity issues at hospitals

Novant Health has launched an at-home care program to navigate the growing number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients. The program, COVID Care at Home, will move eligible hospital patients back to their homes with on-demand virtual care, including appointments and support. Patients will be guided on how to access the program and take home the necessary equipment, such as a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Giving Some Workers, Students Extra Days To Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is giving some workers and students a few extra days to meet the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The announcement was made during the city’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. Students and faculty at universities, as well as staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities must get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by next Friday, Oct. 15. All other healthcare workers, such as home health aides, now have until Friday, Oct. 20 to get one dose. “My hope is that this additional time will help to get all of these workers over the last hurdles to accepting vaccination,” Dr. Bettigole said. “As always, if a business or an institution wants to be more strict, they can be.” The previous deadline required people to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 by next Friday, Oct. 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska inmate dies in Lincoln after positive COVID-19 test

A Nebraska prison inmate died on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services news release. The man, who was in his 40s, had been sentenced on Lancaster County charges that included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault, according to the news release. He died at a Lincoln hospital.
NEBRASKA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hospitals facing capacity concerns amid COVID-19 surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Colorado Springs hospitals are stretched thin. KRDO toured Centura's Penrose Hospital early Tuesday morning to get an idea of what they're dealing with amid these rising case numbers. As of Tuesday morning, Penrose Hospital had around 420 in-patients. 375 of them are adults. The post Colorado Springs hospitals facing capacity concerns amid COVID-19 surge appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klif.com

Decatur Hospital reaches 105% capacity, Tents set up outside

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF)- A hospital in Decatur had to set up tents outside to accommodate a surge in patients. Officials at Wise Health System say the hospital hit a record capacity of 109% and they’re using additional treatment tents to address the need. John Neal Vice President of Ancillary Services...
DECATUR, TX
Fairfield Sun Times

Gov. Gianforte announces rule to ease strain on hospital capacity

On Friday evening, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued an emergency rule to ease strain on hospital capacity across the state. “As our hospitals and health care workers continue to work around-the-clock to deliver life-saving care to Montanans, this new tool...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy