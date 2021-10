Mason Ridge Amason was called home to the Lord on September 30, 2021 at the tender age of 17. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 2004. He is preceded in death by many loving family members belonging to the genealogy of Joe Thomas Amason and wife Polly (Thomas) Amason as well as genealogy of Samuel Franklin Gladden and wife Lois (Stough) Gladden on his maternal side; an anonymous donor via the California Cryobank was used to conceive.

