As Sooners head to Manhattan, can they come up with the explosive plays — and tempo — they’ve lacked in 2021?
Oklahoma’s offense has been remarkably stagnant through four games, as the Sooners’ longest offensive play from scrimmage thus far is a backup quarterback Caleb Williams’ 59-yard scamper against Western Carolina. Oklahoma’s only other play of 40-plus yards this season came in the opener against Tulane, when Marvin Mims broke loose on a free play after the Green Wave jumped offsides. Spencer Rattler then connected with Mims for a 51-yard gain.247sports.com
