Fall in LOVE again. LOVE Park is back with a market, music, and more

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is welcoming residents and visitors back to LOVE Park (1600 JFK Boulevard) this fall. As part of the festivities, Center City’s centerpiece park will host a new outdoor marketplace. The market will feature diverse local vendors representing the neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Family-friendly fun for folks of all ages will also be offered.

The new Pop-Up Marketplace kicks off Saturday, October 2. It will take place on four weekends through Sunday, October 24, 2021. Marketplace vendors will offer a range of goods including:

Apparel and accessories.

Health and wellness items.

Packaged foods.

Art, pottery, and more.

In addition, the Greater Philadelphia African-American and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce will operate storefronts at the park. These will be hosted out of repurposed shipping containers. These shops will feature a rotating selection of goods from the chambers’ retail members. The exteriors of these shops will feature a floral design by muralist Malachi Floyd. The work is a collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The Pop-up Marketplace will:

Provide opportunities for the city’s small businesses.

Offer Philadelphians safe, fun opportunities to shop locally this fall.

Contribute to the city’s economic recovery.

Keep residents employed in these tough times.

Fun for the whole family!

A host of activities for people of all ages will take place at the Marketplace:

Crafts with Mural Arts Philadelphia

Get crafty with Mural Arts! Take part in arts and craft activities for all ages. Options include baby pumpkin decorating, sidewalk chalk art, and more.

Sunday, October 3, 2021 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Black Music City

Listen to musical history. This series of performances will recognize and honor Philadelphia’s rich Black music history. Black Music City is a collaboration between public radio stations WRTI and WXPN and talent incubator REC Philly. Get details about the Black Music City artist and DJ performance lineup in LOVE Park.

Saturdays, October 2 – 23, 2021 12 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Free Meditation and Yoga

Enhance your mind and body with free 45-minute meditation and beginners yoga classes. Local instructors will lead the classes from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Here’s the current line-up:

October 3: Kiera Smalls

October 10: Jean Jacques Gabriel

October 17: Ash Tryba

October 24: Adriana Adelé

Light Box

Entertain your eyes with Klip Collective’s four-story light display at the Philadelphia Family Court (1501 Arch St.). The show, best viewed from LOVE Park, features programmed LEDs. The lights dance along the building’s multicolored patterned hallways. This creates a rich and dynamic color play. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. every night. This project is a product of the City’s Percent for Art program.

Daily, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Lawn at Loveluck

Bring your appetite and enjoy some time lounging in LOVE. The Lawn at Loveluck offers a preview of the full-service Loveluck restaurant that’s coming soon to the park.

The Lawn at Loveluck is open September 21 to October 31, 2021:

Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out the menu and learn more.

The Pop-Up Marketplace in LOVE Park is a partnership among: