Funselektor Labs’ Art Of Rally finally launches for PlayStation consoles on October 6. The game has already been released on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Art Of Rally takes the rally driving genre and gives it a new perspective – a top-down style, combined with a stylish art design, provides a unique take on hurtling down dirt tracks. The game releases for PS4 and PS5 next month and comes with the Kenya update that has been out on PC for a while. The PlayStation version also includes four new cars, six new tracks, and a new free-roam area for players to explore.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO