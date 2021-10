Developed and published by Amazon Games, New World is a pirate-themed MMORPG set in a fantastical world called Aeturnum. You’ll be able to take on a series of quests that task you with fighting the Corruption on the island, and you’ll also be able to join factions and go to war with other players in an effort to claim territory. You can attempt these quests solo, or join up with other players, which might be the better move as you’ll be able to help each other. Here’s how to revive downed players in New World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO