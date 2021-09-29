CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Latest On Mattias Ekholm, Filip Forsberg

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt one point last season, speculation swirled around the Nashville Predators and every member of their veteran core. The team was playing poorly, half the roster was injured and it was obvious a change was necessary if they ever wanted to open up opportunities for some of the organization’s young players. Mattias Ekholm, who was only signed through the 2021-22 season was an obvious target, and teams all across the league started expressing interest even though the veteran defenseman was clear in his desire to stay in Nashville.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Filip Forsberg Is Entering The Most Important Season Of His Career

Sometime over the next ten months, Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators are going to hit a crossroads. Forsberg is entering the final year of his six-year, $36-million contract, and is due to become an unrestricted free agent. That development isn’t a secret in Nashville. Forsberg’s future with the Predators...
NHL
thegamenashville.com

Forsberg in no rush to sign extension with Preds

Training camp has returned for the Nashville Predators, exhibition games are under way and the chill of hockey season returning will be upon us very soon. There are several storylines for this Predators team as they navigate through training camp and open the season on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Kraken. Perhaps none of those storylines are bigger than the futures of Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg.
NHL
Nashville Post

Mattias Ekholm reaffirms he wants to stay in Nashville

Sitting at the top of Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile’s to-do list is working out contract extensions for forward Filip Forsberg and defenseman Mattias Ekholm. But if you read the tea leaves, one seems like a forgone conclusion and the other appears to be anything but a sure thing.
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Compete at High Level or Lose Filip Forsberg?

In a season where the Nashville Predators are coined as a rebuilding team, the pressure is on to prove they’re heading in the right direction. Virtually every analyst or fan alike feels like the Nashville Predators are probably heading into a non-playoff year and won’t be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2014, Barry Trotz’s last year.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
David Poile
Person
Viktor Arvidsson
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Philippe Myers
williamsonhomepage.com

Have the Predators burned a bridge with Filip Forsberg?

If the Nashville Predators truly are in a competitive rebuild, then the success of said rebuild hinges on General Manager David Poile’s ability to convince defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Filip Forsberg to sign long-term contract extensions this season. Objectively speaking, Ekholm seemingly will be on board with staying put....
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Roundup: Forsberg, Afanasyev carry Predators past Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev each scored twice and the Nashville Predators beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in exhibition play Thursday night. Matt Duchesse and Thomas Novak also scored for Nashville. David Rittich and Connor Ingram each played half the game in goal,...
NHL
NHL

Forsberg, Afanasyev Lead Preds to Preseason Win Over Lightning

Filip Forsberg, Egor Afanasyev Both Tally Two Goals in 6-2 Win Over Tampa Bay. The Nashville Predators received two goals each from Filip Forsberg and Egor Afanasyev, who helped propel the team to a 6-2 win on the road over the Tampa Bay Lightning in preseason action Thursday night. Forsberg...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

The magic & mayhem of a Forsberg-Duchene-Johansen line

In a preseason filled with rampant roster spot speculation, a waiver wire snipe, and a “retooling”/“rebuilding” linguistic debate, one thing has stood out as a consistently positive development—the line combination of Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Ryan Johansen. Fans saw glimpses of this line combo’s potential at the end of last season, and Head Coach John Hynes has kept the three big name players together throughout camp and the preseason to see if the nebulous but necessary “chemistry” really exists among the three.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#The Nashville Predators#Tennessean
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Mantha’s opportunity; Ekholm wants to stay in Nashville

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Anthony Mantha is eager to take advantage of an opportunity to play on the Capitals’ top line. [Washington Hockey Now]
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Five Key Stories: 09/27/21 – 10/03/21

Training camp is already well underway and we’re now less than two weeks from the start of the regular season. Things are heating up all around the league, plus a few key restricted free agents finally sign. Back To Work: The NHL’s Department of Player Safety had to get back...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings need Filip Zadina to take ‘next step’ offensively

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Filip Zadina sixth overall in 2018 to provide offense and would like to see more production from him as he begins his fourth season in the organization. “We would love for him to take that next step offensively,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “If he’s occupying...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jakub Vrana To Undergo Surgery

The Detroit Red Wings received some bad news before the season even begins, as head coach Jeff Blashill announced that Jakub Vrana will require shoulder surgery and be out a minimum of four months. Vrana, 25, just signed a new three-year, $15.75MM contract with the Red Wings last month after...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Senators Notes: Tkachuk, Pinto, Bishop

The biggest story for the Ottawa Senators right now is still Brady Tkachuk, who is unsigned and has already missed a good chunk of training camp. There seems to be no end in sight to negotiations that have gone on for some time, despite Senators GM Pierre Dorion repeatedly stating that talks were progressing and positive. Last night, Darren Dreger joined TSN radio to explain the current situation:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy