New World, the pirate-themed MMORPG from Amazon Games that lets you wage war against other players for territory, has completely consumed and upended my life. In the past week, I have done nothing but play New World. And when I wasn’t playing it, I was either talking or writing about it or watching a stream of it. I am obsessed. During this past week, I’ve also thought a lot about the game and the feedback surrounding it, namely the backlash regarding how goddamn slow it is to get around the open-world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO