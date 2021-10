Genshin Impact‘s lore is deep in many aspects. Among the three regions accessible in the game so far, Liyue’s lore has the most well-rounded and well-written. MiHoYo’s writing chops are once again in full display in the game’s Moonlight Merriment event. From here, the stories of multiple Liyue residents were expanded on. It’s fun to reunite with Liyue’s characters for the first time again in a long while, and getting to know them even better added more value to the event. While it’s mainly an in-game version of the real-world Mooncake Festival, Moonlight Merriment still had a lot of fun and unique moments that lent us an opportunity to get many of the game’s characters better. Among these characters, surprisingly, is Guoba, Xiangling’s bear companion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO