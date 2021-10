Far Cry is back again this year with another open-world FPS experience that tasks players with leading a rebellion against yet another evil dictator. This time, to the fictional Caribbean island of Yara where the sinister Anton Castillo rules with an iron fist, oppressing its people with poverty and violence. It is one of the largest sandboxes of any game in the series, and so it’s no wonder so many are wondering what the Far Cry 6 download and install size is. Here’s what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO