CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coloma, CA

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6E1b_0cC5kwz700

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground.

California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday.

The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months.

This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated.

The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say.

Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABQJournal

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision on I-40

Two people are dead and a third seriously injured following a head-on collision on Interstate 40 about 4 p.m. Sunday, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman said. The collision involved a wrong-way driver who was driving east in a westbound lane of I-40 about three miles east of Route 66 Casino, said Jayme Fuller, BCSO’s public information officer.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
abc57.com

Fatal crash kills two people and injures four others

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Police say Michigan state troopers arrived to the scene of a crash at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday that involved two vehicles on Sodus Parkway that killed two people and sent four others to the hospital. Early investigation reports show that one vehicle lost control on...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX Reno

Two arrested for Washoe Valley crash killing wife of Tesla co-founder

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have arrested two people following a months-long criminal investigation into a car crash that killed a bicyclist in June 2021. Irma Arellano-Arroyo and Guadalupe Garcia-Davalos are behind bars, charged with several crimes relating to the crash that killed Boryana Straubel, the 38-year-old wife of Tesla co-founder JB Straubel.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Coloma, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Accidents
El Dorado County, CA
Traffic
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
Hillsdale Daily News

Suspect in fatal crash arrested

On Saturday, authorities caught up to a parole absconder wanted on new charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in August. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Dylan Lee Jones Saturday afternoon after a short-lived pursuit that started in Cambria and ended on South Hillsdale Road, Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire said. Hodshire...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Times of San Diego

Woman Fatally Injured in Fall from Limo Bus on I-5 Was Brigette Duenas, 25, of San Marcos

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City. Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN MARCOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Coroner's office identifies woman killed in Highway 99 crash

CHICO, Calif. - The woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Chico on Tuesday has been identified, according to the Butte County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Alison Hedrick of Rocklin, California was positively identified, according to officials. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Hedrick was...
CHICO, CA
New York Post

Driver, 15, reportedly ‘bumped,’ killed jogger then laughed about it

A 15-year-old Washington state girl killed a jogger when she intentionally rammed him with a borrowed car, sped off — then later laughed about it with a friend, reports said. Kasama Smith took her godmother’s car without permission and was doing 50 mph – 15 miles over the posted speed...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
fourstateshomepage.com

Motorcycle hits pothole and crashes, man suffers serious injuries

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a motorcycle crash on Bethel Road, three miles north of Seneca, Mo. Seneca Fire, Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. “Crash occurred as [Harley Davidson] struck...
Idaho State Journal

9 cows dead, I-15 southbound closed for 7 hours after cattle truck and pickup collide

A two-vehicle crash involving a cattle truck on Interstate 15 on Tuesday evening left nine cows dead and prompted a seven-hour highway closure near McCammon. Idaho State Police said a semi truck, driven by Clint C. Weatherell, 37, of Ronan, Montana, was carrying 41 cows when it sideswiped another truck traveling alongside it at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
KYTV

Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tiffanie Keithley, 30, of Billings was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44. Troopers say Keithley’s motorcycle ran off the interstate and hit a median cable around mile marker 46 near Mt. Vernon. Emergency crews responded to the crash just...
MISSOURI STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Three people injured in two vehicle crash on I-90

WHITEWOOD — A two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday around 10:38 a.m. near mile marker 22 on Interstate 90, one mile west of Whitewood. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, “The (2000 Chevrolet) Blazer was eastbound on I-90. The (2012 Chevrolet) Colorado was stopped on the shoulder and was merging back onto the interstate also eastbound. The Blazer, when cresting a hill, saw the Colorado was traveling at a slower speed and struck the back of the Colorado. The Blazer came to rest in the driving lane of I-90. The Colorado left the road to the right, traveled through the ditch, up a small hill, through a barbwire fence and down the hill. None of the three occupants involved were wearing seat belts.”
WHITEWOOD, SD
The Daily News Online

Woman injured, horse killed in crash with pickup

JAVA — A woman in an Amish buggy was injured in a crash with a pickup truck on Chaffee Road Monday morning, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said. A Ford F350 pickup truck was driving east when it crested a hill with the rising sun directly in the driver’s eyes, deputies said.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wtae.com

3 medical helicopters called to scene of crash in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday afternoon, emergency dispatchers confirmed. The crash happened at Route 51 and Reservoir Road in Franklin Township. Watch Sky 4 video over the scene in the video player above. Pennsylvania...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy