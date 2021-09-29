All Hamilton Medical Center COVID patients in ICU, on ventilators are unvaccinated

Source: Hamilton Medical Center

Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 51 COVID patients (41 unvaccinated; 80%); 10 of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (10 unvaccinated; 100%); and 10 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.

On Monday the hospital had 55 COVID patients (47 unvaccinated; 85%); 13 of those were in the ICU (12 unvaccinated; 92%); and 10 were on ventilators (10 unvaccinated; 100%)

The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.

In Whitfield County since March 2020, there have been 293 confirmed deaths due to COVID and 20 probable deaths due to the virus. This month through Tuesday, 43 people in Whitfield County have died due to COVID.

Since March 2020, there have been 18,666 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.

Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.