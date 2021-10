Residents at Terrace Meadows Apartments are disgusted with their living situations, and rounds of evictions and non-renewals have prompted them to speak out. “I’ve lived out in the Terrace Meadows Apartments with my husband for seven years,” said Betsy McGuire, a long-time resident. Betsy and her husband, Dwayne, decided last month not to renew their lease. “For the first six years, it wasn’t that bad. It had gone downhill from moving in for the first couple of years. We’ve had slum lords, but they didn’t compare.”

HOWARD COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO