The Historic Angel Of The Sea In New Jersey Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 8 days ago

When it comes to ghosts, New Jersey has plenty of them. After all, it’s a state with a lengthy history. Even a place as stunningly beautiful as Angel of the Sea, a historic bed and breakfast in Cape May, New Jersey, is said to be home to many ghosts.

Angel of the Sea in Cape May is a stunning hotel that's been around for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv2HT_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
It looks like a fairytale mansion! It started off as a summer cottage around 1950, and was used as a hotel starting in 1905.

This historic bed and breakfast is incredibly close to the beach and offers unique decor, comfortable rooms, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZKaM_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
It's a great place to stay if you're looking for a more historic, romantic ambiance.

Angel of the Sea is always a great place to stay if you believe in ghosts. The hotel has long been rumored to be haunted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cBEA_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
The ghost is apparently a former guest and is known as "Miss Brown."

The story goes that Miss Brown was staying at the hotel in the 1960s, forget her room key, and tried to climb into her room from the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beuWu_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
She slipped and fell to her death. And she never really left the property.

Miss Brown is now known to mess with other guests. It's all fairly innocent, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418Pql_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
She makes beds vibrate, moves furniture, and causes lights to flicker.

There are other mysterious entities said to roam the hotel, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx64T_0cC5g2wC00
Angel Of The Sea/Facebook
A spectral young woman is sometimes sighted, and other times mysterious coughs are heard. It's believed they belong to a guest who died of tuberculosis.

Angel of the Sea is easily one of the most haunted places in the state, so keep your eyes open for anything strange there!

The post The Historic Angel Of The Sea In New Jersey Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In New Jersey

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

