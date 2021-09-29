The Historic Angel Of The Sea In New Jersey Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

When it comes to ghosts, New Jersey has plenty of them. After all, it’s a state with a lengthy history. Even a place as stunningly beautiful as Angel of the Sea, a historic bed and breakfast in Cape May, New Jersey, is said to be home to many ghosts.

Angel of the Sea in Cape May is a stunning hotel that's been around for decades.

This historic bed and breakfast is incredibly close to the beach and offers unique decor, comfortable rooms, and more.

Angel of the Sea is always a great place to stay if you believe in ghosts. The hotel has long been rumored to be haunted.

The story goes that Miss Brown was staying at the hotel in the 1960s, forget her room key, and tried to climb into her room from the outside.

Miss Brown is now known to mess with other guests. It's all fairly innocent, though.

There are other mysterious entities said to roam the hotel, too.

Angel of the Sea is easily one of the most haunted places in the state, so keep your eyes open for anything strange there!

