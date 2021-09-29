Blade Fishing Report: Muskie fishing improves as Lake St. Clair clears

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — While most places in the region have recovered quickly from that tempest of rain and wind that surged through these parts last week, the healing is taking a bit longer on Lake St. Clair, that 430 square mile offspring of the Great Lakes that is shared by Ontario and Michigan.

And as a result, the muskie fishermen have been suffering.

Lake St. Clair gets much of its feed from the upper Great Lakes via the St. Clair River, but the wide, flat, shallow lake also takes in considerable amounts of water via runoff from the Thames and Sydenham rivers on the Ontario side, and the Clinton River in Michigan. Muskie guide Spencer Berman said that the four, five, or six inches of rain that pounded the area filled those rivers with mud, silt, and debris, and that soupy mix has fouled large areas of Lake St. Clair.

“Our lake is very dirty,” the Sylvania native lamented this week, acknowledging that muskies can’t hit lures the fish can't see. “That hurricane did us no favors at all because on top of the massive amounts of rain, we had 19 hours of 40 to 60 mph winds last Wednesday. The lake is dirty from all of the runoff, and there are lots of logs and other stuff that has pretty much trashed it.”

By mid-week the situation was improving, Berman said, since the wind has finally settled down, and the muskie fishing is on the upswing. “Right after the storm we had strong winds every day, and from different directions day-by-day,” he said. “The lake kept on muddying up different areas and blowing it back out again, but the water has finally cleared in some areas and we are getting fish. The fish are there to be had, but we are working for them.”

Berman said that as the lake continues to clear, the muskies should be on the prowl and ready to hit the large baits he prefers.

“Fishing will pick up as the lake settles – it always does,” he said. “The outflow from the rivers is subsiding as of now, so things should just continue to get better into the weekend. Before that mess of nasty weather hit, we caught 50-inch fish for three straight days. Those fish are out there.”

■ Bolles construction: A construction project will be taking place at the popular fishing access site at Michigan's Bolles Harbor through at least Oct. 15. The site, off Waters Edge Road, will remain open throughout the process, with the exception of the days when paving is taking place. The paving dates are tentatively set for Tuesday through next Friday, but are subject to change depending on weather or other delays. This is the third phase of a long-term improvement project at Bolles, which has included replacing the entrance, paving and grading, the addition of vault toilets, establishing a tie-down lane, lighting along the ramps, and landscaping. The project is funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, monies derived from the collection of boat registration fees, a portion of the Michigan marine fuel tax and user fees. The nearest alternate boat launch site during times when the Bolles access will be closed is Sterling State Park.

■ Fall saugeye : When the nighttime temperatures dip and the leaves take on new hues, anglers should see saugeye as a fishing option. The Ohio Division of Wildlife stocks 54 lakes and reservoirs with saugeye, which is a hybrid cross between walleye and sauger and a fish that does well in impoundments. Saugeye are also considered exceptional as a main course on the dinner table. State fish hatcheries produce and stock about 25 million saugeye each year and within one to three years these fast-growing fish are a catchable size. “The fall is an excellent time to catch saugeye because they are feeding heavily to bulk up for the coming winter,” said Rich Zweifel, the Division of Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Program Administrator. “Saugeye are often caught in shallow water, so be sure to consider its clarity when choosing your fishing methods. A good time to fish for saugeye is at sunrise and sunset when they are most active.” In Northwest Ohio, Pleasant Hill Reservoir in Ashland and Richland counties and Defiance Reservoir offer outstanding saugeye fishing. Fishing live minnows near the bottom and along the shoreline at night is another good option. The state record saugeye, which weighed 14.04 pounds and measured 30⅛ inches long, was caught in Franklin County's Antrim Lake in 2004.

■ Lake Erie/perch: The fishing for yellow perch continues to be outstanding in some areas and spotty at other sites, so the best results have come for those anglers ready to move around. The waters near the Toledo water intake have been productive recently, and anglers have also put perch in the box while working northwest of Green Island, and around the “D” can of the Camp Perry firing range. At times, those sites have been holding good numbers of perch and anglers who have been able to sit on schools of fish have filled limits. The go-to setup for yellow perch includes spreaders or crappie rigs tipped with emerald shiners or golden shiners.

■ Lake Erie/walleye : While the lake nudges closer to that summer-to-fall transition, anglers have been finding fish with some consistency both east and northeast of Kelleys Island. The approach that has worked the best in recent days involves using deep-diving crankbaits in 35 to 45 feet of water and rigging those baits with two-ounce weights behind a planer board and trolled 100-120 feet back at speeds of 2.0 to 2.5 miles per hour. The faster speeds often provoke strikes and serve to keep the junk fish off of the baits.