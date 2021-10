The St. Louis Cardinals have been on quite a roll and hope to keep it going as they roll into the friendly confines of Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals haven’t seen the Cubs since they played on July 22. A lot has changed for the Cubs since then: — Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, and Anthony Rizzo are gone, for starters. Even without their top players anything can happen in the Windy City. Hopefully the Cardinals are up for the task because if they want to punch their ticket into the postseason they have three games in between them and Philadelphia Phillies.

