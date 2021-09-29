Garth Brooks Has Known Trisha Yearwood Longer Than You Think
Marriage is hard work, but it's even harder when you mix in the pressures of fame and fortune. Yet for every bombshell breakup that 2021 has served up, it's also birthed surprise couples (hi Bennifer 2.0!) And while it's far more common for A-listers to date around before meeting "the one," there are also the rare unicorns who have been together since they were teenagers. In particular, the country music industry is home to some of the cutest love stories around.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0