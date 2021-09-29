Garth Brooks Has Known Trisha Yearwood Longer Than You Think

If you love the combination of sweet and salty flavors, you have something in common with Trisha Yearwood. The country-singer-turned-celebrity-chef told Today that her favorite kind of brownie is one that has ingredients you wouldn't expect to see in a dessert at all: bacon and potato chips. Chocolate peanut butter and salted caramel may be the most well-known sweet and salty combos, but according to Yearwood, brownies with bacon and potato chips are even better. In fact, she says they are her most requested dessert during parties, and she still hasn't met anyone who doesn't like them.

