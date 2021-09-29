CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

The Detailed Agenda for the 2021 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference is now available!

stateofreform.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full Detailed Agenda for the 2021 Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference on October 26th is now available! We have carefully crafted these panel topics after a long process of stakeholder engagement that has helped us zero in on the health care policy topics most important and relevant to Oregon. We are excited to share this list of almost 60 speakers with you, including:

stateofreform.com

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

The future of State of Reform

I have some pretty big news to share with you this afternoon. State of Reform is joining the growing family of smart, mission-driven folks at Health Management Associates. It’s an alignment that we are very excited about and one that will allow us to continue to grow State of Reform into the future.
HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Detailed Agenda

Our 2021 Colorado State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of nearly 60 speakers and experts from across the spectrum of health care and policy. The heading colors correspond to track colors on our Topical Agenda to help you organize your day. The agenda and speaker...
COLORADO STATE
northcoastcitizen.com

Oregon is prepared to provide COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people; state health officials ask Oregonians to be patient

Oregon is ready to make booster shots available to people who are eligible to receive one, if the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup approves a federal recommendation to make booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to seniors and people in high-risk categories. While Oregon currently has an adequate...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
stateofreform.com

House Health Policy Committee discusses bills on workforce and opioid treatment expansion

Michigan’s House Health Policy Committee held a meeting last week to discuss several pieces of health-related legislation, including bills that aim to build workforce capacity and policies that would expand access to treatment for those with opioid use disorder (OUD). Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care...
HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Convening Panel

We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2022 Hawaii State of Reform Health Policy Conference! Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with heading into our event!
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Patterson
Person
Kathleen Nolan
stateofreform.com

5 Things Michigan: Health in the budget, Q&A w/ Robert Sheehan, Opioid use disorder legislation

We have a really smart group of thoughtful minds here at State of Reform. I’m honored to get a chance to work with and mentor some of these folks. Emily Boerger, our managing editor, is one of those. She has put together so much of today’s newsletter. She leads a team totaling seven reporters tracking health care, reform and policy, across states like Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Video: HHSC Comm. Cecile Young delivers Morning Keynote at North Texas Conference

We were honored to have the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Commissioner Cecile Young join us Thursday as the Morning Keynote at our 2021 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Young spoke with State of Reform Host DJ Wilson about the future of Texas Medicaid, the state’s relationship with the federal government and the impact of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
TEXAS STATE
vccs.edu

VCCS State Board approves policy change regarding mental health services

Recognizing significant and documented levels of anxiety and depression among community college students due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges has approved a policy change to allow VCCS colleges to contract with third-party providers to offer mental health services to students. The action came during the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Health Policy#Heatherington Foundation#Careoregon#Chair#Account Partnerships#Beacon Health Options#State Regulatory Affairs#Seiu#State Advocacy#Government Programs#Willamette Dental
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A booming industry infamous for paying workers low wages may soon answer to a new labor board — one that may have actual teeth behind it. On Tuesday, a few dozen home care workers represented by SEIU Local 1107 gathered at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services office to hand deliver a petition […] The post Nevada to create labor board to address issues within home care industry appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy