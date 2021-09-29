CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cast Announced as Filming on Wonka Begins

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameras have begun to roll on Warner Bros’ upcoming prequel about the early life of Willy Wonka, which has added some more impressive names to the cast. I can’t sit here and tell you that I’m looking forward to Wonka with any real vigor, but there’s no denying they’ve assembled a pretty impressive cast. Today, marking the start of production on the film, they’ve announced Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and more have joined the cast:

