New Cast Announced as Filming on Wonka Begins

Netflix showed off quite a bit during their first-ever TUDUM streaming event, and that included a host of new announcements in Netflix's Witcher universe. We got a season 3 announcement as well as the announcement of a children's show, but we also got what we've wanted since finishing up The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and that's the announcement that a new anime film is also in the works. No other details were given, like if it's a sequel to Nightmare or if it's focusing on another character or time, but that fact that it's in the works at all is something to celebrate.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO