Rams Claim OLB Jamir Jones Off Waivers From Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived outside linebacker Jamir Jones on Tuesday and on Wednesday the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers. Jones, who started the Steelers Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both missing that contest with groin injuries, was waived on Tuesday from the 53-man roster to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was signed off the team’s practice squad. Tuszka had just reverted to the Steelers practice squad after being activated from on Saturday so he could play against the Bengals on Sunday.steelersdepot.com
