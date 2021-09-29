Daily Cover: Bring The Noise

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will begin their ALDS battle with the Rays on Thursday night in St. Petersburg. Boston only had one day to get down to Florida after ousting the Yankees in the Wild Card game, and skipper Alex Cora had only one day to sort out his rotation for the upcoming series. Here are the pitching matchups that we know so far in the best-of-five series. Game 1 — Thursday, 8:07 p.m. at Tropicana Field Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA) vs. Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.43 ERA) Cora named lefty Eduardo Rodriguez as his Game 1 starter on Wednesday. “He has been...

