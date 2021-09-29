CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Cover: Bring The Noise

Cover picture for the articleBryce Harper, the former prodigy has pushed, pulled and willed a seriously flawed Phillies team into last-week playoff contention. Nearing the end of his 10th year, he’s chasing his second MVP award and first postseason-series win.

