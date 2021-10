Democrats are not letting a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and a tie in the U.S. Senate stop them from pushing what is arguably the most radical agenda of any Congress in American history. Based on reporting to date, they intend to use the federal budget reconciliation process to achieve some of their longest-held policy fantasies in almost every issue area. In a more reasonable era, this effort would be deemed “dead on arrival” even within the Democrat Party – but this is 2021, and all bets are off.

