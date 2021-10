CHICAGO (CBS) — Waves of rain are on the way as a system south of us pushes slowly to the north. It is a slow-mover, so scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms stay in the forecast for the next two days. The disturbance moves away by the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) For Wednesday night, the low is 65. On Thursday, the high is 73 with showers likely and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. (Credit: CBS 2) On Friday, there will be more scattered showers and a high of 75. (Credit: CBS 2) It’ll be a warmer than normal weekend with highs in the lower 80s. The normal high is 67 degrees. Stray shower chances are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO