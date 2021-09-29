Mobile Legends: Bang Bang celebrates 5th Anniversary with events, content, details about Project NEXT update

Honolulu (KHON2) – Haku Collective is celebrating its 5-year anniversary representing and mentoring Hawaii artists. Singer/Songwriter Kimié Miner had the vision to create Haku Collective. “As an artist, I made so many mistakes and learned so many invaluable lessons while trying to make it in the music industry,” says Kimié. “I didn’t have anyone to guide me and I had to figure it out all on my own. This taught me that now more than ever is the need for agency or stewardship for Artists in Hawaiʻi both new and established. I created Haku Collective BY ARTISTS FOR ARTISTS. We are a Native Hawaiian boutique Artist management and music group.”

