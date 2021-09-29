CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang celebrates 5th Anniversary with events, content, details about Project NEXT update

By Cale Michael
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonton Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is adding new content to celebrate the game’s fifth birthday, including in-game events, campaigns, and limited-time items. MLBB is the most popular mobile MOBA title, bringing players and communities together from around the world to compete in real-time 5v5 battles against opposing teams. The game offers a genuine MOBA experience on mobile with 10-second matchmaking and 10-minute matches.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost – 3rd Anniversary celebration details, 9/28/21 current events

The 3rd Anniversary has come to Dragalia Lost. Check out all the details surrounding the event, including login bonuses, a half-stamina campaign, and more after the break:. To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Dragalia Lost, we’ve released an original PC wallpaper version of this illustration! You can download it at this link.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Weather#Project Next#Mlbb#Moba#Optimus
gamepur.com

New Bouncer class announced for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Today, Sega unveiled a brand new class for its online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis during an NGS Headline Broadcast. It is called the Bouncer, and it will arrive in the game on October 13 alongside a new reward system, quest type, and Halloween celebrations. The Bouncer is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to join the Shadow of the Mad King Halloween event in Guild Wars 2

The annual Shadow of the Mad King Guild Wars 2 Halloween event is live and full of tricks and treats. You’ll find all sorts of fun events to take part in, from a jumping puzzle to a new dungeon. Players will have a little over one month to run around in the spooky realm of the Mad King but finding it can be difficult for new players. Here’s how you can join in on all of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to break falls by tech-landing in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

With how fast-paced of a game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is, it’s easy to get caught in an opponent’s combo with seemingly no escape. When you get knocked down, simply trying to roll or get-up-attack your way out of a sticky situation can be tough, especially when facing off against quick, aggressive characters like Leonardo or Catdog. Fortunately, tech-landing — a mechanic featured prominently in the Super Smash Bros. series — is present in the new Nickelodeon fighter, and its effectiveness in escaping combos and preserving your stock cannot be overstated.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The biggest gameplay differences between Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the first “Smash-like” in recent memory. While it’s certainly no gameplay replacement for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the developers clearly modeled All-Star Brawl after Smash Bros. — and modeled it very closely. Therefore, while playing All-Star Brawl, the more relevant question to adjust to gameplay isn’t “what’s the same,” but rather, “what’s different?” This is especially important to note if you’re playing both games on the Nintendo Switch, as this guide will assume.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
gamepur.com

New World’s update 1.1 addresses AFK players and prepares for server transfers – Full patch notes

The first week for New World has been an astounding rollercoaster for the development teams and the hundreds of thousands of players attempting to log into the game. The New World development team was quick to jump on the server queue problems by adding twice as many servers and increasing the number of players that could be on a server at one time, but they’ve only just started on these solutions. The next big one is releasing the server transfer feature and releasing it to all players for free.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Valorant RGX 11Z Pro skin bundle – price, release date, contents

Valorant’s newest skin bundle, RGX 11Z Pro, is in the games store as of October 6, and it offers a futuristic cyberpunk racecar feel. While that may be a mouthful, this skin line is definitely one of the more flashy additions in the game. When fully upgraded, you will notice a lot of moving parts and sleek lines of light that change colors upon inspection.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Guild Wars 2 reveals new explorable area Shing Jea Island

Shing Jea Island is one of the newest areas players can explore in the upcoming Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion. Described as “a harbor of tranquility and peace,” the beautiful region was revealed in a stunning new trailer. Set on the continent of Cantha, Shing Jea Island is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus may not be fully open world, fans think

Next year’s new Pokemon game will take trainers to the Hisui region, and while Arceus’ trailers have made it look like an open-world adventure, that might not be the case. Fans are beginning to think the game might be more segmented. The theory started with Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick, who...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Mark 50th Anniversary of Live Album With Skull & Roses Collectible Release

Grateful Dead are marking the 50-year anniversary of their seminal 1971 live album (a.k.a. the “Skull & Roses” album) with a new collectible bobblehead release. The officially-licensed bobblehead depicts the group’s now-iconic “rose skeleton” character, which was created by the band’s longtime collaborator Stanley “Mouse” Miller, and featured on the album cover for the original LP release. Though the eponymous live album was originally published without a title, it is now widely known as “Skull & Roses,” thanks to the cover art. And the skeleton remains one of Grateful Dead’s most enduring symbols. Kollectico   Buy:Grateful Dead Skull Roses Bobbleheadat$39.95 The new bobblehead measures just...
MUSIC
KHON2

Haku Collective Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – Haku Collective is celebrating its 5-year anniversary representing and mentoring Hawaii artists. Singer/Songwriter Kimié Miner had the vision to create Haku Collective. “As an artist, I made so many mistakes and learned so many invaluable lessons while trying to make it in the music industry,” says Kimié. “I didn’t have anyone to guide me and I had to figure it out all on my own. This taught me that now more than ever is the need for agency or stewardship for Artists in Hawaiʻi both new and established. I created Haku Collective BY ARTISTS FOR ARTISTS. We are a Native Hawaiian boutique Artist management and music group.”
MUSIC
The Daily Collegian

Kulkarni Cultural Series to celebrate 5th year anniversary with 2021-22 season

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The Mukund S. Kulkarni Cultural series at Penn State Harrisburg will celebrate its 5th year with the upcoming 2021-22 season. The series provides Penn State Harrisburg the opportunity to bring national and international performances to campus annually, allowing the community to experience a variety of different cultures through the arts. It was named in honor of the college’s former chancellor Mukund S. Kulkarni, who retired in 2018 after more than 30 years of service to Penn State. Kulkarni passed away earlier this year.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Vibe

The Game Launches “Genesis” NFT Collection With OneOf

Rapper The Game has partnered with NFT marketplace OneOf to release the “Genesis” collection, which consists of NFT cards inspired by the rap vets favorite hobbies, as well as landmark album releases such as The Documentary. In an effort to make the NFT collection accessible to fans, prices for “Get In The Game,” which drops today (Oct. 5), start at just $25. According to The Game himself, the “Genesis” collection is a reflection of his varied taste, yet another way to commemorate the Compton native’s eventful career. “I have been able to put forth my creative vision on display and show, not...
SHOPPING
gamepur.com

Origins of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Roster – where each character is from

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Smash-like fighting game. But instead of creating its roster out of the entire gaming sphere, All-Star Brawl’s fighters come from thirty years of Nicktoons history. Depending on what era of Nickelodeon you’re most familiar with, some characters may seem more elusive than others. So to clear the playing field, here are the origins of all the fighters who have joined Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl thus far, in order of their placement in the character selection screen.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy