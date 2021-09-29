Mobile Legends: Bang Bang celebrates 5th Anniversary with events, content, details about Project NEXT update
Moonton Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is adding new content to celebrate the game’s fifth birthday, including in-game events, campaigns, and limited-time items. MLBB is the most popular mobile MOBA title, bringing players and communities together from around the world to compete in real-time 5v5 battles against opposing teams. The game offers a genuine MOBA experience on mobile with 10-second matchmaking and 10-minute matches.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0