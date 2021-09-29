CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

POWERBALL® Jackpot Grows To $570 Million Ahead Of Tonight’s Drawing

 7 days ago

The jackpot for tonight’s POWERBALL® drawing is an estimated $570 million, the eighth largest in the game’s history. The POWERBALL jackpot has rolled 38 times since the June 9, 2021 drawing, generating more than $48.6 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF). Jackpot winners have the...

Related
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball prize hits $570 million ahead of tonight’s drawing

(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $570 million dollars. The big drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. The cash option is $410.1 million. Monday’s numbers were 21-22-39-44-60 and the powerball was 12. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. However, the odds of winning...
LOTTERY
kyma.com

Powerball Jackpot grows to $635 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A whopping $635 million will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. No one has taken home the big prize in nearly four months. That involves matching 5 numbers plus the Powerball. However, last week five people won $1 million by matching five numbers. Three others scored $2 million for matching five numbers with a "power play." 77 won $50,000 for matching 4 numbers and the power ball.
YUMA, AZ

