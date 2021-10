The Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex in Mali continues to replace the ore depleted by mining, Barrick chief executive Mark Bristow told reporters on Saturday. Speaking at a media briefing, Bristow said Loulo-Gounkoto was on track to meet its annual production guidance, with its new underground mine at Gounkoto — the complex’s third underground operation — ramping up production. Through successful exploration, it is on track to increase mineral reserves net of depletion for the third successive year and promising results from the Yalea Ridge and Gounkoto-Faraba targets reaffirm the potential for further life-of-mine extensions.

METAL MINING ・ 4 DAYS AGO