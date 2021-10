The Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a bike rodeo at Hawthorne Elementary School from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Chamber Executive Director Shelley Oltmans was delighted with the event and how RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) played a part. “We received funds from RAGBRAI and used them to purchase helmets and to cover expenses, such as insurance, of putting on this bike rodeo,” she said. “We hope this will become an annual spring event that will help kids get ready for a summer full of safe bike riding.” She noted that the helmets were given to kids who don’t have one or whose helmet is no longer serviceable or safe.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO