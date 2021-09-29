CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to get Korblox Tokens in Roblox Youtube Simulator

By Kuldeep Thapa
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube Simulator is a game available on the Roblox platform where players can live out their dreams of becoming the biggest YouTube star. As in real life, players start with no fame and have to build up everything gradually. To speed up the process of becoming a YouTube sensation, players can use Korblox Tokens to open rare chests and get different gear, which will aid them in various aspects of the game. However, acquiring Korblox Tokens is not easy as they are a grade above normal Tokens. To help players obtain Korblox Tokens in YouTube Simulator, here is a guide explaining how to do so.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Here's what you should know about Anime Artifacts Simulator. Roblox has been pretty great over the last few years at allowing aspiring creators and players the chance to build whatever they like. You can see this creativity in games like Bank Robbery Simulator, Pet Swarm or Pet Simulator X. If Anime Artifacts Simulator is more your kind of thing, here's what you should know about the promo codes for it.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Roblox AUT – A Universal Time: How to Get Broly

Universe Time Studio’s action-adventure game, AUT – A Universal Time, is a pretty big deal on Roblox. Not only is it super popular, but it’s also a lot of fun, especially if you’re into anime shows like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Following the latest update, many fans have been wondering how to get Broly, a powerful character from Dragon Ball Z, in AUT. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can do just that. So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get RELL coins fast in Roblox Shindo Life

One of the currencies used in Roblox Shindo Life is RELL coins. RELL coins can be used to purchase various items from the RELL Coin Shop, such as accessories, new outfits to wear, and combat arts. The RELL coins can be used to buy characters for Shindo Life’s Shindo Storm mode, an arena mode where players go up against each other in teams or individually. They are also used to buy Spins, which can get you items. With how useful this currency can be, here are the fastest ways to get RELL coins in Shindo Life.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Roblox: How to Get the Fedora in Wacky Wizards

Wacky Wizards is a popular, newly created Roblox game that was first released earlier this year. You play as a wizard that brews different potions. These potions have different effects depending on the ingredients you use. The Secrets Update came out on September 22 that released a Fedora ingredient that you can use in your potions. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get the Fedora in Wacky Wizards in Roblox.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Star#Simulator#Dbest Computer#Rng#Brofist Plaque
cgmagonline.com

Roblox Requires ID To Get In With New Lucid Verification System

Roblox is an insanely popular online game with over a million players active at any given time. An age verification system was introduced today for a good purpose. Roblox‘s appeal to a wide variety of audiences continues to reach even higher highs with an announcement that “nearly 50% of the users on our platform are over the age of 13 as of Q2 2021,” its website says. With this older fan base, a division between kids and adults is the next move for the massive creator-friendly game.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Lawn Mowing Simulator Gets A Long-Awaited Update

Have you played Lawn Mowing Simulator yet? A game that started out sounding like a joke has proven itself to be quite fun and meditative. People have found that digital lawn care surprisingly relaxing. However, there is always room for improvement. Skyhook Games have decided to reward their dedicated gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Roblox Squid Game - How to start and play the Fish Game in Roblox

Putting a Netflix-styled spin on a classic game, the Roblox Squid Game is Red Light, Green Light in a whole new, horrific, way. You’ve probably seen Flamingo play the Roblox Squid Game on his channel, and if you want to play too - here’s where you need to go. How...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to use Roblox music codes to listen to tunes in your games

Roblox music codes let you listen to custom tracks that have been uploaded to the game, which could be famous tunes, hit records, or the latest meme song doing the rounds online. Whether you're just looking to liven things up for yourself, or entertain the friends you've met with, it can be a lot of fun to drop in a musical interlude – but first you need a way to actually play these tracks. That's why we're here to help, so here's our pick of the best Roblox music codes, along with instructions on how to use them to play tunes in your games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Youtube
pocketnow.com

Here’s how to download YouTube videos on desktop

YouTube has officially started testing downloads on the web. Currently, YouTube allows YouTube Premium users on Android and iOS to download and save content for offline watching. However, the functionality has been absent on the YouTube desktop. A report by AndroidPolice claims that YouTube is now testing downloaded video on the desktop for Premium subscribers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes – September 2021

Created back in 2018, the game has become quite the hit for Roblox-based developer Onett. In order to help you get ahead, we’ve compiled a list of all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes that are available to redeem in September 2021. Roblox has given developers the freedom to make...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Earn Covenant Tokens in New World

We've broken down how players can earn Covenant Tokens in New World. At a certain point during their time in Amazon Games' MMO, New World, players will encounter three factions which they will have the opportunity to join. One of these is the Covenant, a group of religious zealots focused on ridding the continent of Aeternum of "heretics." These individuals wish to purify the land and allow its true holy nature to flourish.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Rainbow Haki in Roblox Blox Fruits

Haki is the ability to intercept any incoming attack in Blox Fruits. It is a vital skill that players need in order to progress smoothly in the game. Furthermore, there are different versions of Haki, each providing unique attributes to the user. One of the most potent abilities in the game is Rainbow Haki, and here is how to obtain it in Blox Fruits.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite: How To Unlock Monopoly Token Back Blings

Learn how you can unlock the eight classic Monopoly tokens in Fortnite. Epic Games has announced a collaboration with Hasbro to create and distribute a new Fortnite-themed Monopoly board game. Hasbro released the first-ever Fortnite Monopoly game three years ago to the day. The partnership between the two companies remains strong, resulting in a revamped board game.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

How to change Roblox background and theme

ROBLOX is known for its endless customization features but, is it possible to change the background of the home screen? Yes, you can change the Roblox background theme or even add an image with the help of extensions. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing...
CELL PHONES
Distractify

If Your Paid ‘Roblox’ Items Get Deleted, Is There Any Way to Get a Refund for Them?

In-game transactions are nothing new. Tons of free-to-play titles rope in players with addictive gameplay modes. Take Fortnite for instance. The ridiculously fun game by Epic is a billion-dollar industry, but pretty much anyone with a decent enough internet connection can play it over a variety of different consoles and platforms. Epic makes its money by charging players to purchase in-game currency.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

New Bouncer class announced for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Today, Sega unveiled a brand new class for its online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis during an NGS Headline Broadcast. It is called the Bouncer, and it will arrive in the game on October 13 alongside a new reward system, quest type, and Halloween celebrations. The Bouncer is...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

What is a Roblox Display Name and how to get one

A Roblox Display Name gives you the opportunity to add another personal stamp to your avatar, along with customizing its appearance, though your Display Name appears in other areas too. Let's face it, some of us were a bit hasty or short-sighted in choosing permanent Usernames for our Roblox accounts, and now that time has passed the name we picked may no longer reflect who we are. That's where your Display Name comes in, as it allows you to change how other players see you in the virtual world, so here's everything you need to know about how to get or change your Roblox Display Name.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Cancel YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is a fantastic subscription service that lets you enjoy everything that's great about YouTube with extra perks, like an ad-free viewing experience. With that said, it's not for everyone. If you don't want to pay for YouTube Premium anymore, we'll show you how to cancel your subscription. How...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
segmentnext.com

How to Farm Faction Tokens in New World

New World introduces you to three types of Factions in the game, and by joining these factions you’ll be unlocking different missions both PvE and PvP that reward you with gear, weapons, XP and Gold. In this guide, we’ll be discussing how to Farm Faction Tokens in New World. How...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy