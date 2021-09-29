CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Rise revived! Season 3 officially coming to OWN

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor everyone thought it was case closed for All Rise, consider the news a cause for celebration — season 3 is coming to OWN!. As confirmed by TVLine, the once-canceled CBS legal drama has a new life, and there are 20 episodes that will reportedly premiere at some point in 2022. Simone Missick will be back as a star and executive producer, and a number of other prominent cast members are confirmed. Think in terms of Wilson Bethel (Mark Callan), Jessica Camacho (Emily Lopez), J. Alex Brinson (Luke Watkins), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri Kansky), Lindsay Mendez (Sara Castillo), and Lindsey Gort (Amy Quinn).

cartermatt.com

