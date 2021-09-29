CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai season 4: Could Aisha return down the road?

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of question marks out there when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4 — for today, though, let’s look at a long-simmering mystery. Where in the world is Aisha? What happened with that character?. At the start of season 3, the writers found a quick and...

cartermatt.com

TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES
cityxtramagazine.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Hell Yeah! COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Is Here, Baby!

Netflix has released this official teaser for COBRA KAI new season 4. “The Karate Kid Part 3” villain, Terry Silver, will be part of this new season 4. Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV. Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook...
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Can't Wait For Cobra Kai to Return? Here's Everything We Know About Season 4

In case you haven't heard the good news yet, Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth and fifth season! The Netflix series was picked up for a fifth installment ahead of the season four premiere, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let's dive into what we can expect from the upcoming season, shall we? Even though we don't have an official release date for season four yet, we already know that it'll be dropping sometime in December, and based on the teaser trailer, which dropped in January, all the karate students are getting ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament. From the looks of it, things are getting intense! Ahead, check out everything we know about season four of Cobra Kai so far.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: ‘The Skinner’ premiere title confirmed

We know that there’s been speculation there for a while about the title of The Blacklist season 9 premiere; we’re glad it’s finally confirmed!. Today, NBC made it 100% official that “The Skinner” is the title of the October 21 episode and while that may not say much of anything about the show itself, it’s still certainly worth celebrating. It’s also a sign that The Blacklist is keeping one part of the show familiar even after the exit of Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Netflix has announced that Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the show that continues the legendary Karate Kid franchise for old and new fans alike, will officially premiere on December 31. The news was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and so much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

'Cobra Kai' strikes back with fun trailer ahead of season 4

“Cobra Kai” will be returning for a fourth season at the end of this year, continuing the nostalgia train nearly 40 years after the original “Karate Kid” movie debuted. As part of their global fan event Tudum, Netflix debuted an exclusive first look at season four of the hit show,...
TV SERIES
CNET

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer karate chops its way into Netflix Tudum event

Following a wildly successful first three seasons on Netflix after being plucked from near obscurity on YouTube, Cobra Kai is back with a new teaser-trailer for season 4. The first look landed during Tudum, Netflix's three-hour online fan event named after the distinctive drumbeat in Netflix's audio-logo that shows up at the start of all its originals. This kind of big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai season 4 first look as release date is announced

Cobra Kai has released another sneak peek at the upcoming season 4 with a brand new first-look trailer, which teases a major new conflict. The trailer, which also confirms that the new season will hit Netflix on December 31, shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) putting their long-standing differences aside to work together against a common enemy.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 First Footage Teased Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM Event

Netflix has already already announced the schedule for its TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which is set to showcase new information about upcoming Netflix projects, one of the most highly-anticipated shows expected in the event is the fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. According to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3: Nic’s father returning for farewell

As we prepare for tomorrow’s The Resident season 5 episode 3, all signs point to this being the painful goodbye for Nic Nevin. Is the character going to die? We can’t say that with absolute certainty, but there is nothing within the promotional materials for this episode that makes us hopeful. The situation for Emily VanCamp’s character is going to be dire, and the promo at the bottom of this article is another reminder of that.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Trailer Teases All Valley High Tournament

At today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix has released a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 4 which teases Johnny and Daniel must win the All Valley Karate Tournament. "You've been training for this. Find out when your favorite dojos will be hitting the mat with a sneak peek of Season 4," teases Netflix. "On December 31, the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?"
TV SERIES
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Cobra Kai’s Season 4 trailer sets return of old Karate Kid villain

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The smash-hit Netflix series Cobra Kai is all set to return for its fourth season on Dec. 31. The live-action streaming series set in the Karate Kid cinematic universe dropped a new trailer for Season 4, and in typical Cobra Kai fashion, it reveals yet another return of a former movie franchise villain.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Netflix sets return dates for 'Cobra Kai,' 'Tiger King,' 'Crown'

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced when fans may expect new seasons of three of its most popular shows -- Cobra Kai, Tiger King and The Crown. Tiger King 2, the follow-up to the 2020 docu-series, Tiger King, is set to premiere on Nov. 17. The show is about former exotic animal park owner and convicted felon Joe Exotic.
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Cobra Kai: Season 4 Crane Kicks Its Way to Netflix on Dec. 31

Great news, Cobra Kai fans! We finally have a concrete release date for the fourth season of everybody’s favorite dojo-battling action-comedy series. That’s right, the Karate Kid’s hugely popular successor is all set to crane kick its way to Netflix on Dec. 31. The news comes by way of a...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4: What Johnny, Daniel can learn from each other

As we prepare ourselves for the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere at the end of the year, we should also brace for a lot of new dynamics. At the end of this past season, Johnny and Daniel recognized that they had a singular threat that could destroy the whole community in John Kreese. He’s now running Cobra Kai, and it would take both of their dojos coming together in order to stop him. That means more training, more effort, and above all else, cooperation. They can’t get distracted by each other when there is a much bigger threat just on the other side of the horizon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

