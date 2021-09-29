See the Stars of Aladdin, The Lion King & Frozen Perform Surprise Disney Medley
Adrienne Walker, Brandon A. McCall, Caroline Bowman, Michael James Scott, Caroline Innerbichler, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel. In honor of The Lion King and Aladdin returning to Broadway and the national tour of Frozen hitting the road, the three Disney casts came together to perform on The View. Aladdin's Michael James Scott kicked off the segment with "Friend Like Me" and brought in Michael Maliakel and Shoba Narayan to perform "Whole New World." The Lion King's Adrienne Walker and Brandon A. McCall sang a beautiful rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" before Frozen tour stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler wowed with a performance of "Let It Go" that had everyone singing along. Watch it all below!www.broadway.com
Comments / 0