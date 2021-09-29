CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ivory-billed woodpecker officially declared extinct, along with 22 other species

By Dino Grandoni
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON - The "Lord God Bird" is dead. The ivory-billed woodpecker, a ghostly bird whose long-rumored survival in the bottomland swamps of the South has haunted seekers for generations, will be officially declared extinct by U.S. officials after years of futile efforts to save it. It earned its nickname because it was so big and so beautiful that those blessed to spot it blurted out the Lord's name.

ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Nevada Current

Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75%

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A coalition with an environmentally-friendly name is fronting for ranching and hunting interests out to accelerate the capture and confinement of Nevada’s wild horses and burros, according to critics.  “We believe the Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands is a front organization for the livestock ranchers and commercial trappers who seek the eradication of wild horses […] The post Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75% appeared first on Nevada Current.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. It only makes sense to use Mother Nature's flood defenses as one of the tools to combat destruction from intense rains in the middle of the country and storms and sea level rise on the coasts, says Todd Bridges, who heads the Corps Engineering with Nature initiative.Pieces are in place to make the...
MILITARY
CBS Miami

Destructive Giant African Land Snails Officially Eradicated From Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The fight to get rid of the giant African land snail in South Florida has been long and slow, but Wednesday, the state announced Florida has won the battle with the invasive pest. After years of fighting to get rid of the destructive land snail, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced their eradication at a news conference at Douglas Park in Miami, where the first giant African land snail was found. Giant African Land Snails (Source: CBS4) The snails which were found in Miami in 2011 are one of the most damaging snails in the world because they consume at...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
POLITICS
Laramie Live

Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
ANIMALS
baynature.org

Public Lands Have Become a Refuge for People Priced Out of Housing in the West. Local Tensions are Increasing. What Now?

Kunisha Fernandez, her husband Steven Fitch, and their four children had spent five years in Las Vegas when, last spring, Fernandez saw a YouTube video of a family camping full-time: “A day in our life! Family living in a tent.” Fernandez found it captivating—four girls and their dad walking on the beach; dinner cooked on a campfire overlooking the ocean; life under starry skies.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Idaho Statesman

Deer disease that killed hundreds of North Idaho animals confirmed in the Boise area

A viral disease that has killed hundreds of deer in North Idaho has been confirmed in two dead mule deer near Boise. In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said one animal, which was found in the department’s Southwest Region, tested positive for epizootic hemorrhagic disease on Sept. 13. The virus, which is transmitted by insect bites, causes massive internal bleeding and is often fatal.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
KATC News

CPRA completes Rabbit Island restoration in Cameron Parish

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced the completion of the Rabbit Island project in Cameron Parish. This project, they say is the latest bird habitat restoration by the CPRA, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), and the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group (LA TIG).
CAMERON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

