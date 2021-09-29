CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

COVID-19 cases continue steady decline throughout region

By Kevin McClintock
Joplin Globe
 7 days ago

COVID-19 cases continue a slow but steady decline in the Joplin region as the delta variant surge ripples out to other parts of the country. Mercy Hospital Joplin officials on Wednesday reported 31 COVID-19 patients, eight of whom are currently in intensive care and another 13 who are on ventilators. That’s a drop of seven cases, from 38, since Monday; it’s also the same number they recorded two weeks ago, on Sept. 15.

