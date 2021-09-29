California Department of Justice Investigating Highway Patrol Officer-Involved Shooting in Los Angeles Under AB 1506 (Police Use of Force)

**The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve**. September 29, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will independently review an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The OIS incident resulted in the death of one individual and occurred after the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a vehicle collision at approximately 3:16 p.m.